Race is on to save brave cancer victim Sarah's life

A newly wed mum, who is battling cancer, has inspired people across the UK to raise money for revolutionary treatment that could help to save her life.

And the race to raise the £180,000 is even more vital as doctors last week gave the devastating news to Sarah that the cancer has now spread to her brain.

Can you help raise funds cancer sufferer Sarah Reed, pictured here with her husband Lee and daughter Chloe?

Can you help raise funds cancer sufferer Sarah Reed, pictured here with her husband Lee and daughter Chloe?

Around £5,000 has been raised so far towards the £90,000 she will need to pay for the first round of treatment at the Hallwang Private Oncology Clinic in Germany which offers the latest medical treatments available for cancer including immunotherapeutics and cutting-edge biological treatments.

Sarah, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 which then spread to her lungs and ovaries, said: "The news is just sinking in at the moment but it is something I just have to accept and get on with.

"Family, friends and the whole community where I live have been wonderful, so kind and supportive and all I can do is just get on with my life at the moment."

Sarah, who is mum to Chloe (10), has undergone chemotherapy, a double mastectomy, reconstruction and radiotherapy. She has also gone through treatments to keep the tumours from spreading and increasing in size but as these did not work, Sarah then endured a round of chemotherapy treatment called Kadcyla from a drugs trial company, a treatment not funded by the NHS.

But the treatment damaged Sarah's heart and she is now on medication to stabilise her heart beat and rhythm.

Sarah (37) is being treated with oral chemotherapy at her home in Arthur Street, Sough, to see if it shrinks the tumours.

Doctors will assess her in a few weeks to see if the treatment has made a difference but then she will be faced with the heartbreaking decision of continuing with it or choosing treatment for the lung cancer as she cannot have both at the same time.

Sarah, who is from Sabden where her parents, Kevin and Wendy Monk still live, said: "That is the horrible decision I will be faced with."

A former carer, Sarah married Lee, (26) her partner of four years, in a fairytale wedding in March. They had planned to to tie the knot in September but doctors told them to bring the wedding forward.

They held the ceremony and reception at the Higher Trapp Hotel in Simonstone and much of the day was made possible by the charity Gift Of A Wedding, with Sarah living her dream to tie the knot in a beautiful white wedding dress.

Sarah, a former pupil of Padiham Primary School and Billington's St Augustine's RC High, said: "It was such a wonderful day, everything was perfect for us.

"Lee and my parents have been there for me throughout all of this and at every single scan, appointment and treatment. I couldn't do this without their love and support."

Forced to give up her job as a carer, Sarah is so down to earth about her tragic circumstances she has planned her own funeral and is already passing on tips to Lee to find someone else after she has gone.

She said: "He doesn't like me talking about it but I don't want him to be on his own. He is Chloe's stepdad but they are very close and I have told him he has to find someone who she likes."

Sarah's courage and determination has touched the hearts of people across the UK who are fund raising to help her get to Germany.

At the weekend a big fund raising event called the The Big Jam was held at the White Lion in Earby and in August,a grand charity fun day is taking place in Great Harwood. This event is being organised by Lee's former school pals who came up with the idea while organising a reunion.

If you would like to make a donation to Sarah's fund please go to www.gofundme.com/saving-sarah-life