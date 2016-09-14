Quayside mill could be demolished to make way for student housing

Plans for student housing to be developed on St George’s Quay are to go before the city council’s planning committee on Monday.

The scheme would see the demolition of the imposing St George’s Works mill.

The applicant, Luneside East Limited, seeks full planning permission for the redevelopment of the remaining parcel of the Luneside East development area.

The proposal involves the demolition of the existing mill and the redevelopment of the site for student accommodation (419 beds) with associated ancillary and commercial uses, public space improvements, car parking and access. The Pump House. would be retained and converted.

The site has a complex and history. The western portion was occupied as the city’s gasworks from 1845 to the 1950s, while the eastern portion, known as St George’s Works, was used for the manufacture of oilcloth (1860s to 1970s), and since then variously as a paint works, as a car breakers yard and for recycling car batteries.

An outline consent for a comprehensive mixed-use development comprising 350 residential dwellings and business floorspace and ancillary leisure and support uses was granted in 2002.

Consent was granted for office space, retail/leisure space and residential flats and a permanent car park on the northern side of St George’s Quay. This consent has not been implemented. The renewal of the outline permission for comprehensive redevelopment was approved in February 2011.

In 2011 an application for Phase 1 was submitted comprising demolition and re-use of the remaining mill, remediation, the provision of a car park and external public realm works. Remediation was carried out, along with the approved demolition of part of the existing St George’s Works mill building following an extensive fire in 2012.

Following this, the western part of the Luneside East site was brought forward for residential development with a full permission granted and a subsequent application by Persimmon Homes. These consents have not yet been implemented.