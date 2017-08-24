Search

Pupils gear up for GCSE results

Lancaster Girls' Grammar School pupils celebrating their GCSE results last summer.
Year 11 pupils across the district are anxiously awaiting their GCSE results, which are officially released this morning.

We have a photographer visiting schools across Lancaster and Morecambe to snap happy faces as the teenagers celebrate their grades – and all the results and comments from headteachers will appear online as we receive them.

This is the first year that pupils will be graded from 9 to 1 in English and Maths at GCSE level – by 2020, all GCSE subjects will be graded from 9 to 1.

Keep checking back throughout the day to find out the latest in our GCSE results day round-up.

Good luck to everyone collecting their results today!