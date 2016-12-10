Pupils from Lancaster Royal Grammar School receive awards for top results in country

Two pupils from Lancaster Royal Grammar School have received awards for achieving the highest marks for Cambridge Pre-U qualifications nationally.

The awards have been issued from Cambridge International Examinations to acknowledge their outstanding performance, achieving the highest marks in their subjects in the June 2016 examination series.

William Jacques excelled in business management and Rowan Stennett excelled in English literature and they were among only 21 students in the country to receive this accolade.

Miss Mitchell, head of English at Lancaster Royal Grammar School, said: “Rowan’s work ethic and thirst for knowledge was second to none and his commitment to wider reading and to the details of the course were outstanding. There aren’t enough superlatives for me to wax lyrical about Rowan; he’s a truly gifted student.”

Sarah Haigh, head of Sixth Form, said: “Will was full of entrepreneurial spirit during his time in the Sixth Form. He showed sheer enthusiasm, interest and aspiration throughout the course. A personality who found the niche to unlock his academic potential.”

Michael O’Sullivan, chief executive, Cambridge International Examinations, said: “Congratulations to William and Rowan at Lancaster Royal Grammar School who have worked so hard to achieve this success in their Cambridge examinations.

“Given the quality of Cambridge Pre-U candidates, winning an award for the highest mark in a Cambridge Pre-U subject is evidence of a performance of the very highest calibre. On behalf of Cambridge International Examinations I offer sincere congratulations for this outstanding achievement.”

Since leaving Lancaster Royal Grammar School William has started studyingmarketing at the University of York and Rowan Stennett is studying law at the University of Cambridge.