Public will get say on new-look war memorial

A public consultation will soon be taking place asking residents about designs to refurbish Morecambe’s war memorial.

An appointed designer has already submitted drawings to councillors which have been welcomed.

The designs, which were revealed at Morecambe Town Council’s meeting on Thursday, include proposals to retain the octagonal plinths and ensure the Burma Star Association would still be represented within the site. The octagonal plinth would have three flagpoles with the war memorial being in the centre, along with trees and seating.