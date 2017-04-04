Public consultation to be held in Lancaster over Freeman’s Wood housing plans

Proposals for up to 250 new homes for the western edge of Lancaster are to be unveiled tomorrow, Wednesday.

Outline plans for the site, off New Quay Road, will go on display in the Music Room at The Storey, Lancaster, and will reveal how the site, which sits to the west of the city centre on the bank of the River Lune, could look once complete.

The site would be the last to be brought forward for development in this part of the city.

Initial proposals will be going on display between noon and 6.45pm on Wednesday, when members of the project team will be available to discuss the plans and answer questions.

