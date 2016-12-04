Public asked to use other services to ease pressure on A&E

Lancashire public are being asked to consider using other healthcare services rather than A&E to ease the pressure on Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

The service is experiencing a significant surge in demand meaning a lack of beds is causing the hospital problems.

Aaron Cummins, Deputy Chief Executive for University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust said: “Once again we find ourselves experiencing increased pressure in our A&E department at the RLI.

“This is due mostly to patients that need to be admitted to our wards from A&E, however, due to delayed discharges and lack of bed availability, we are having to keep those patients in A&E for longer than we’d like.

“We are calling on the public to help us. We do occasionally experience sudden increases in attendance which can impact on the time for patients to be seen, treated and either discharged or admitted.

Currently, patients are likely to experience long waiting times, whilst those who need urgent treatment are seen first.

“Please help us make sure our staff are free to treat those most in need, such as those who have a serious illness or injury. If you do attend, please be patient with staff who are doing their best in difficult circumstances.

“Whilst we will see and treat all patients who attend, there are those who could be better treated elsewhere. We know it can be difficult when someone is unwell so if you aren’t sure whether or not to attend the A&E, please ring the NHS advice line on 111 who are trained to help.

“If you have a minor illness or injury that needs attention, you can visit your nearest pharmacist, Primary Care Assessment Centre, or speak to your GP.”

Details of pharmacy opening times, as well as advice on caring for yourself and your family at home, are available on the NHS website.