Pub getting all fired up for major £1m refurbishment

Eighteen new jobs have been created following an investment of more than £1million in a popular Lancaster pub.

The Boot and Shoe in Scotforth Road has been totally transformed with new look bar and extended dining area.

Outside there has been extensive landscaping with new beer garden and play area and the introduction of an outside bar.

The focal point will be a wood fired pizza oven, capable of cooking pizzas in two minutes.

The changes to the pub have meant manager Alasdair Clark has had to increase his team, with an additional 18 staff members.

He said: “We have more than doubled the number of seats available which means we have been able to create a number of new jobs.

“We hosted a number of recruitment days and we had over 60 people turn up. They were fantastic events and we met some wonderful people which helped us recruit a variety of characters.

“We are all excited about the opening now. The pub is looking great – Thwaites has invested a lot of money in it. We’ve got new furniture throughout so it’s very modern but we have managed to keep the character of The Boot and Shoe which was very important to us.”

The staff are undertaking training now before the pub re-opens to the public on December 14.

Director of Pub Operations and Brewing at Thwaites, Andrew Buchanan, said: “The Boot and Shoe has been a popular, local pub for many, many years.

“We bought it last year and we knew it had great potential so we have worked hard to come up with a plan that retains its character but makes the best use of its space, transforming its look and its menu.

“Now that work is completed it looks fantastic – the pizza oven is very much a centrepiece that can be seen from around the pub and we think that’s going to be a great addition to its menu.

“Of course we’ll still have all the great things people already associate with The Boot and Shoe, including Sky Sports and quiz night but we’ve added a few more additional features for old and new customers to enjoy.

“I’m looking forward to visiting the pub when it reopens.”

Thwaites recently bought the Boot and Shoe from previous owners Mitchells of Lancaster.