Prison officers take to the skies for charity

A team of prison officers from Lancaster Farms are taking the plunge next weekend to help a Lancaster children’s charity.

The group will be taking part in a skydive at Black Knights parachute centre in Cockerham in aid of Unique Kidz and Co, which offers disabled children and young people with disabilities access to high quality play activities and childcare.

Team leader Kirsty McNaught will be doing the event alongside Gary Pitman for education staff Novus and duty governor Dave Coppack.

They will be joined by workshop manager Stephen Doherty, friend Ste Mossitt and three staff members from UniqueKidz.

Kirsty said: “We had the idea to get a group of people together to do a charity skydive through the prison, and it just went from there.

“I just thought ‘why not?’

“My cousin used to go to Unique Kidz when they were at the Loyne School so it was agreed that we would do it for them.”

The skydive will be held, weather permitting, at 8.15am on saturday September 9 and it is hoped the team will raise around £1,000 for Unique Kidz. The team are all funding the dive themselves to ensure all money raised goe to the charity, which is based in Woodhill Lane, Morecambe.