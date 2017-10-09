Preston Grasshoppers 27-26 Kirkby Lonsdale

Kirkby Lonsdale were beaten by the narrowest of margins at the weekend, losing 27-26 away to Preston Grasshoppers.

Paul Arnold gave the hosts a 5-0 lead with only five minutes on the clock before Ryan Terry converted a penalty to reduce the deficit.

The Grasshoppers then extended their lead though through right wing Scott Jordan but Terry converted another penalty to make it 10-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Preston’s third try came from a set piece near the Kirkby line when Matt Lamprey was driven over, before Terry covnerted his third penalty of the game to make it 15-12 at half time.

Kirkby made a great start to the second half as Martyn Knapton went over for a try after a Dave Barton chip, but Hoppers hit straight back as Chris Roddy went over to give his side a 20-19 advantage.

Stu Storey then put Kirkby back in front wide on the right, with Terry’s conversion bouncing off the bar the right side of the posts to put the visitors 26-20 ahead as the third quarter came to a close.

However, Kirkby’s Andre Potgieter was then shown a yellow card which proved to be a turning point in the game as the visitors battled to keep the Hoppers out for the remaining 10 minutes. Kirkby defended their line well but the pressure finally told with a late penalty try as the hosts ran out 27-26 winners.