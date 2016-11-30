Poppy bench to remember soldiers

A special memorial bench has been installed in Bare to remember soldiers killed in war.

The beautiful metalbench, which features poppies and a silhouette of a soldier in battle, now stands outside Bare Pharmacy.

There are also plans to install a statue on the little green at the top of Princes Crescent in the new year, with a plaque detailing the names of the 19 soldiers from Bare killed in World War One.

A further bench and statue will be installed in Happy Mount Park next year.

Steve Trainor, who organised last year’s Poppy Scatter event, where poppy seeds were scattered in HappyMount Park to be in full bloom for Remembrance Day, said: “Ware still asking local businesses to donate to the bench and statue to go in Happy Mount Park and in return their name will go on a plaque on the statue.”

Call Steve on 07807 558864 if you can help.