Pop to the shops and help Derian House

One of Lancashire’s leading supermarket chains has teamed up with Derian House Children’s Hospice to sell its popular audio bedtime story collection.

The CD, which was created as part of the Chorley charity’s two-year-long Derian Dreams fund-raising campaign, will be on sale at 11 of Booths’ 28 stores across the North West.

It features a unique collection of bedtime stories by children’s authors including Lancashire based Steve Hartley, Ian Bland, Jo Dearden and George Kirk.

Well known personalities, including Chorley comedian Dave Spikey, actors Steve Pemberton, Julie Hesmondalgh and Jane Horrocks, as well as rugby stars Danny Cipriani and Mark Cuato, have lent their voices to bring the tales alive.

Derian House community fund-raiser John Rullo, who devised the project with support from students at the Technical College at Media City, Salford, said: “Our Derian Dreams Bedtime Story Collection is already proving popular with families whose children enjoy the fun stories and humour and we’re sure Booths customers will love them, too.

“We’re delighted that Booths have offered to stock our CDs whose sale help us towards our fund-raising target of £3.75m this year to ensure we continue to provide the high standard of care to families from across the North West, as well as on-going bereavement.

“Booths is a family-run business with a reputation for excellence – values we can relate to at Derian where we are devoted to caring for our families and always strive to do the very best we can for them.”

The Derian Dreams Bedtime Story Collection is on sale at the following Booths stores: Chorley – New Market Street; Preston – Station Road, Liverpool Road, Sharoe Green Lane, Millbrook Way; Longridge – Berry Lane; Garstang – Cherestanc Square; Clitheroe – Station Road; Carnforth – Scotland Road; Burscough – Ringtail Retail Park; Barrowford – Halstead Lane.

The Derian Dreams campaign aims to raise enough funds to provide every family with the opportunity to access additional respite care and a good night’s sleep.

