Pop into parish church during special open day

Morecambe Parish Church is holding a special open day to help people discover more about the church and what goes on inside.

As part of a series of events across the county the church will be open from 10.30am to 4pm on Saturday September 10 to enable people to visit and explore its building, and find out more about what goes on inside.

There will be displays, publicity and people to talk to about the life of the church, ranging from activities for parents and children, singing in the choir to information about weddings and christenings.

Free refreshments will be served all day. On Sunday, September 11, there will be an informal all age service at 10am, explaining how people can get involved, followed by a barbecue.