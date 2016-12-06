Pond fall OAP saved by hero neighbour

A neighbour’s quick thinking actions saved a pensioner‘s life after he fell into his own garden fish pond.

Graham Charleston raced to the aid of John Welch after John’s wife Elizabeth found him floating on his back in the freezing cold water at their home in Heysham.

Photo Neil Cross Elizabeth Welch's husband John fell in their fish pond and couldn't get out, neighbour Graham Charleston rescued him until the paramedics arrived

John, 84, is recovering from a stroke and couldn’t get out of the pond. He was in the water for 30 minutes before he was discovered.

Elizabeth raised the alarm after returning home from a trip to the podiatrist.

She said: “I couldn’t find my husband, having looked all over the house I went round the back and found him floating in the pond.

“He had gone out to start the pump up and slipped back and went in. He had a stroke earlier this year. He tried to get out but couldn’t.

“The pond is surrounded by limestone rocks and I’m 80 so I couldn’t lean over the rocks. I rang 999 but there was no one around to help so I went across the road to our neighbour Graham who is in his 70s.

“Graham ran over. He put his arms under John’s arms and kept him afloat. He must have spent 30 minutes in the water.

“I’m sure this saved his life. John’s temperature was off the scale and he had been in the water approximately 30 minutes and he is 84.

“When they got him in the ambulance his temperature was so low it wouldn’t register. It took them the rest of the day to get his temperature up and they kept him overnight and he was home the next day.

“I’ll be keeping an eye on him in future.”

Elizabeth, who has been married to John for 55 years, is certain that Graham’s actions saved John’s life.

She said: “He was great, absolutely great. I think what Graham has done deserves recognition. He didn’t hesitate at all and told me to stay back. He just got on with it.”