Search

Splendid festival given £10k funding for year

Steampunk craft day at The Platform. Janice Barnes and Amanda Gray take part in Tea Duelling.

Steampunk craft day at The Platform. Janice Barnes and Amanda Gray take part in Tea Duelling.

0
Have your say

A popular Steampunk festival in Morecambe has been given £10,000 by Morecambe Town Council for one year’s funding.

A Splendid Day Out organisers had applied for £10k a year for four years, but councillors decided to only allow funding for one year on the basis that funding decisions would not be binding on a new council.

Vice chairman of the Festival and Events Committee, Councillor Josh Brandwood, said: “I feel organisations have been passed from pillar to post. We have agreed to give them £10k every year for four years so to retract that now is deplorable.”

Councillor Janice Hanson said: “We have to be realistic because we are spending taxpayers money. It’s not right for us to set budgets for four years.”