Local elections: Who gets your vote in Lancaster and Morecambe?

Ten local seats are up for grabs as voters go to the polls in Thursday’s county elections.

Labour will be looking to maintain control of Lancashire County Council and currently hold five of the seats in the Lancaster and Morecambe district.

There will also be two by-elections for Morecambe Town Council held; in the Out Moss Lane and Lune Drive wards. The Out Moss Lane ward is vacant following the resignation of Labour’s Josh Brandwood, and Lune Drive is vacant after Niall Semple of UKIP resigned.

Polls will be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday. The election count will be held at Lancaster Town Hall on Friday and results are expected early afternoon.

In Lancaster Central, the Greens’ Gina Dowding will defend her seat.

Lizzi Collinge of Labour will be defending Lancaster East, as will Tory Susie Charles in Lancaster Rural East.

The Lancaster Rural North seat, previously held by the Conservatives, is vacant.

A new seat, Morecambe Central, replaces Morecambe West, won at the last election by Labour’s Janice Hanson.

Meanwhile in Morecambe North, longstanding Tory councillor Tony Jones will look to hold onto his seat and the Tories will also be looking to hold Heysham.

Labour will try to hold onto Lancaster South East as will Labour’s Darren Clifford in Morecambe South.

Finally in Skerton, the seat previously held by Labour’s Niki Penney will be contested by candidates from Labour, UKIP, the Lib Dems and Tories.

Here is the full list of candidates:

LANCASHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

HEYSHAM: Andrew Paul Gardiner (Conservatives), Paul Malcolm Gardner (Labour), Robert Wilson Gillespie (UKIP), Connor Ashley Ted Harrison Dowding (Green), Michael John Mumford (Liberal Democrats)

LANCASTER CENTRAL: Kieran James Cooke (Conservatives), Anthony Mark Cutter (Labour), Gina Dowding (Green), Robert John Watson (UKIP)

LANCASTER EAST: Lizzi Collinge (Labour), James Peter Harvey (Liberal Democrats), Theo Routh (Green), Joe William Wrenall (Conservatives)

LANCASTER RURAL EAST: Susie Charles (Conservatives), Peter James Jackson (Liberal), Matthew Christopher Whittaker (Labour), Mike Wright (Green)

LANCASTER RURAL NORTH: Tony James Bunting (Liberal Democrat), John Robert Reynolds (Labour), Cait Sinclair (Green), Phillipa Williamson (Conservatives)

LANCASTER SOUTH EAST: Erica Ruth Estelle Lewis (Labour), Robin Eamonn Long (Liberal Democrat), Abi Mills (Green), Janet Suzanne Walton (Conservatives)

MORECAMBE CENTRAL: Mark Andrew Knight (UKIP), Stuart Charles Morris (Conservatives), Margaret Elizabeth Pattison (Labour), Catherine Pilling (Liberal Democrats), Gisela Christine Reynolds (Green)

MORECAMBE NORTH: Phil Chandler (Green), Phil Dunster (Liberal Democrats), Janette Gardner (Labour), Tony Jones (Conservatives)

MORECAMBE SOUTH: Darren Keith Clifford (Labour), Charles Edwards (Conservatives), Nigel Davenport Turner (UKIP)

SKERTON: Stuart James Alexander Bateson (Conservatives), Carol Tracy Bruce (UKIP), Derek John Kaye (Liberal Democrats), Hilda Jean Parr (Labour)

MORECAMBE TOWN COUNCIL

OUT MOSS LANE: Joseph Hardman (UKIP), Deborah Ann Hutton (Labour)

LUNE DRIVE: Jim Pilling (Liberal Democrats), Andrew James Warriner (Labour)