GENERAL ELECTION: Ben wallace looks to make it three in a row as polls close in North Preston and Wyre

The polls have closed, the votes have been cast and the sealed ballot boxes from across North Preston and Wyre’s polling stations are on their way to the Garstang Leisure Centre for the count.

But it could be as late as 3am before the result is known in what has become a easy victory for Conservative Ben Wallace in past elections.

Ben Wallace, Conservative Parliamentary candidate for Wyre and Preston North 2017

Election officials were expecting a larger than normal turnout for the second General Election in two years, although bad weather earlier in the day may have affected numbers.

A win in this election would see Mr Wallace celebrate his third victory since taking over the newly-created seat in 2010.

The 47-year-old boasted a 14,000 majority in 2015 but this time around his closest rival could be Labour’s Michelle Heaton-Bentley.

The others hoping to topple him are Lib Dem John Potter and the Green party’s Ruth Norbury.

We’ll be keeping you updated throughout the night as the results begin to emerge.

The four candidates -

Ben Wallace - Conservative

Ben Wallace is 47, and lives with his family just outside Lancaster. He is married to Liza and has three children. Before politics he served for 10 years in the army where he was mentioned in despatches on operations.

John Potter, Lib Dem candidate for Wyre and Preston North. Pic credit: Rebecca Finch

Ruth Norbury - Green party

An environmental campaigner for more than 20 years teacher Ruth Norbury has lived and worked in the constituency for the last 10 years, recently taking time off to care for her son.

Michelle Heaton-Bentley - Labour

Michelle Heaton-Bentley has lived in Wyre all her life, gained a history degree at Blackpool & The Fylde College as a mature student and is currently studying for a Masters degree in History at UCLan.

Michelle Heaton-Bentley Labour Parliamentary candidate Wyre and Preston North

John Potter - Liberal Democrats

John Potter is married to Becky and works as a professional video cameraman and editor. He is both a city and county councillor and stood for Wyre and Preston North at the 2015 election.