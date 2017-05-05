FULL LANCASTER DISTRICT COUNTY COUNCIL ELECTION RESULTS

The Lancaster district's county council election results have seen just one seat change parties.
In Morecambe South, Conservative Charlie Edwards took a Labour seat from Darren Clifford.
Across the Lancaster district,, Labour took four seats, Conservatives took five and Greens held one - Lancashire County Council's only Green seat.
The Conservatives took overall control of Lancashire County Council from Labour, with 46 seats to Labour's 30, Lib Dems won four, Independts won two, UKIP one and Greens one.
Turnout across the Lancaster district was 34.8 per cent.
Full results and reaction to our district are below.
Morecambe Central
PATTISON, Margaret Elizabeth (Labour): 1,512 ELECTED
MORRIS, Stuart Charles (Con): 1,026
PILLING, Catherine (Lib Dem): 136
KNIGHT, Mark Andrew (UKIP): 274
RENOLDS, Gisela Christine (Green): 81
Margaret Pattison, Labour: "Thank you everyone. I believe in the people of Morecambe, who deserve a reliable, caring, active councillor, and that's me!"
Morecambe South:
CLIFFORD, Darren (Labour): 1,329
EDWARDS, Charles (Con): 1,613 ELECTED
TURNER, Nigel Davenport (UKIP): 344
Charlie Edwards, Conservative: "We only went and done it! I'd like to thank everyone who came out and helped in our campaign. People who aren't political who we've managed to inspire to get out has what's inspired me."
Heysham
GARDINER, Andrew Paul (Cons) 1,758 ELECTED
GARDNER, Paul Malcolm (Lab): 1,146
GILLESPIE, Robert Wilson (UKIP): 255
HARRISON DOWDING, Connor Ashley Ted (Green): 88
MUMFORD, Michael John (Lib Dem): 144
Andrew Gardiner, Conservative: "I'd like to thank all the staff who've worked so hard. I'd also like to thank Charlie Edwards, and we'll be working together in the future. This is a spring board for us for 2019 to return a Conservative council for Lancaster, because that's what they deserve."
Lancaster Rural North
WILLIAMSON, Philippa (Cons): 2,298 ELECTED
REYNOLDS, John Robert (Lab): 1,174
SINCLAIR, Cait (Green): 167
BUNTING, Tony James (Lib Dem): 537
Phillipa Williamson, Conservative: "Thanks to everyone who's helped. We've run a really energetic campaign, and we've really engaged with voters. 44 per cent turnout is just fantastic. I'll do my best over the next four years to serve them well."
Lancaster East
WRENNALL, Joe William (Cons): 384
COLLINGE, Lizzi (Labour): 2,010 ELECTED
ROUTH, Theo (Green): 1,243
HARVEY, James Peter (Lib Dem): 129
Lizzi Collinge, Labour: "I promise to work exceptionally hard for the people of Lancaster East, and I am very grateful for their trust."
Skerton:
PARR, Hilda Jean (Labour): 1,317 ELECTED
BATESON, Stuart James Alexander (Conservative): 827
BRUCE, Carol Tracy (UKIP): 195
KAYE, Derek John (Lib Dem): 195
Hilda Parr, Labour: "I want to thank my predecessor Nikki Penney, this is very much her victory too. I'm delighted with the results, but I in no way underestimate the task ahead. We have to fight for every single public service, and a lot of people in this room, working for county and city councils, we'll be fighting for your jobs too."
Morecambe North:
JONES, Tony (Conservative): 2,404 ELECTED
CHANDLER, Phil (Green): 253
DUNSTER, Phil (Lib Dem): 310
GARDNER, Janette (Labour): 838
Lancaster South East:
LEWIS, Erica Ruth Estelle (Labour): 1,814 ELECTED
WALTON, Janet Suzanne (Conservative): 1,150
LONG, Robin Eamonn (Lib Dem): 369
MILLS, Abi (Green): 597
Erica Lewis, Labour: "I'm really proud of all the work that our local Labour Party has done. It's daunting, and exciting, and I'm really looking forward to representing the residents in Lancaster South East."
Lancaster Central
DOWDING, Gina (Green): 2,206 ELECTED
CUTTER, Anthony Mark (Labour): 1,121
COOKE, Kieran James (Conservative): 858
WATSON, Robert John (UKIP): 75
Gina Dowding, Green Party: "With this first past the post system, it looks like I'll still be the only Green on Lancashire County Council. I'm going to be a strong voice for people who don't want to see Lancaster trashed under a load of concrete, and for those who want to see a really positive future vision for a low carbon economy in Lancashire."
Lancaster Rural East
CHARLES, Susie (Conservative): 2,309 ELECTED
JACKSON, Peter James (Lib Dem): 738
WHITTAKER, Matthew Christopher (Labour): 940
WRIGHT, Mike (Green): 290
MORECAMBE TOWN COUNCIL PARISH WARDS
Out Moss Lane
HARDMAN, Joseph (UKIP): 23
HUTTON, Deborah Ann (Labour): 54 ELECTED
Lune Drive
PILLING, Jim (Lib Dem): 12 ELECTED
WARRINER, Andrew James (Labour): 11