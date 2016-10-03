Police searching for sex offender

Police are searching for a wanted sex offender.

Obaid Aslam, 36, was convicted of two counts of indecent exposure in January 2015 and as part of the terms of his release, he is supposed to notify police of his current address which he has failed to do.

Aslam is described as an Asian, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build with short dark hair and may have facial hair. He is known to have links to Preston and Luton.

Police say that although the pictures appear different, they are the same person, and show a change in appearance over time.

DC Dave Hanna of the Sex Offenders Management Unit said: “Aslam is in breach of his notification requirements which he knows he should adhere to.

“I would urge anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to contact us as soon as possible.

“I would also ask Aslam, if he sees this appeal, to hand himself into the nearest police station.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident reference LC-20160818-1197. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.