Police release CCTV after Heysham burglary

Do you know this man?
Morecambe Police want to talk to him after a burglary that occurred on Ferncliffe Drive in Heysham.
If you can help then please either email in to morecambe.npt@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or phone 01524 596986.
