Police launch witness appeal after Lancaster incident

Police have put out an appeal for witnesses to an incident in Lancaster in which a male needed hospital treatment.

The incident happened on Moor Lane on August 31 at around 3.45pm.

Police say they particularly want to speak to two males.

One is around 17-years-old, who had curly hair and was wearing a black waterproof jacket, grey hoodie and jeans.

He was accompanied by an older man, aged around 55, with grey hair. He was wearing glasses, a navy t-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC 6014 Neil at Lancaster CID on 01524 596451, or 101, quoting log number LC-20170831-0981.