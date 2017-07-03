Police investigating after £1,000 stolen from hair salon during weekend break-in

Police are wishing to speak to the man pictured in CCTV images after more than £1,000 was stolen from Jo & Cass hair salon at the weekend.

The premises, in Great North Street in Lancaster, was broken into at around 1.50am on Saturday after a burglar scaled an 8ft wall and smashed a rear window to gain entry.

Police wish to speak to this man in connection with a break-in at Jo & Cass at the weekend.

Once inside, he stole around £1,000 in cash along with staff tip boxes before leaving through the same window.

police are now examining CCTV images in a bid to trace the offender and have asked anyone who can help to contact them on 101.

Owner Graham Cass said: “I was most upset about them taking all the staff tip boxes.

“My staff save up all their tips throughout the year for Christmas.

Graham added his thanks to the local community for their support.

His plea for help in identifying the culprit was shared hundreds of times on social media over the weekend.

He said: “I have had a lot of support from other businesses and the local community.

“I want to say thanks to everyone for their support and for sharing the story on social media to help track the man down.”