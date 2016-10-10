Police hunting serial sex attacker

Police are hunting a sex attacker who assaulted a woman in her home in Lancashire.

The frightening incident happened around 4-15am on Sunday when a man was reported to have entered the victim’s house on Talbot Street via an insecure window.

He made his way to her bedroom where she was sleeping and sexually assaulted her before making off from the scene.

The man was described as Asian, aged in his late twenties, approximately 5ft 3in. tall with a moustache. He was described as wearing a baseball cap and a dark jacket.

Det. Supt Andy Murphy said: “The victim has been left traumatised by her ordeal and she is being supported by specially trained officers. An investigation is underway and we are conducting CCTV and house to house enquiries in the area.

“If anyone saw any suspicious activity in the area or has any information that could assist with the investigation I would urge them to contact us.”

Detectives are linking it to two other incidents which happened in the nearby areas of Nelson and Barrowford in July and August.

The first incident took place at a house on Hawthorne Grove in Barrowford at 5-40am on Saturday, July 23rd when a 70-year-old woman woke up to find a man standing over her bed. He left when she shouted at him. The man is thought to have got into her address through an open downstairs window.

The second incident took place on Saturday, August 13th at an address on Bispham Road in Nelson when a 49-year-old woman was asleep on her sofa in her lounge when at around 4-10am she woke to see a man standing over her. She shouted at him to leave and the man then made off from the house. He is also thought to have entered the address via an insecure ground floor window.

Det. Supt Murphy added: “We understand these incidents are concerning and I would like to reassure residents that we have stepped up patrols in the area and an investigation is underway to trace this man. In light of what has happened we would urge residents to remain vigilant and ensure that they keep their windows and doors locked and secure overnight for their safety.”

If anyone has any information they can contact police on 101 quoting log 269 of October 9th.