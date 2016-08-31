Police hunt stranger who dragged girl, 9, into wooded area

Police are appealing for witnesses after a young girl was grabbed from her bike and dragged into a wooded area in Marsh Green.

The nine-year-old was riding her bike along a footpath between Lancaster Road and Challenge Way on Monday (August 22).

She was then approached from the side and grabbed.

The offender forcefully dragged her into a nearby wooded area but ran off when the girl screamed.

It is not known if the offender was male or female.

Det Con Faye Johnson, of Wigan CID, said: “This incident left the young girl feeling absolutely petrified and we are now trying to support her at this distressing time.

“We are treating this as an attempted abduction and would ask that anybody who believes they might have information to please come forward.

“Although we believe this to be an isolated incident, I would urge people in the area to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police.”

Anybody with information should contact Wigan CID on 0161 856 7770 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.