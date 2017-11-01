Police appeal after bag is stolen from train at Lancaster station

CCTV images of a man have been released in connection to a bag theft from a train at Lancaster station.

The incident happened at about 3pm on Wednesday October 4. A woman had placed her bag in the luggage rack at Wigan North Western, but when she went to leave the train at Oxenholme she saw the bag was missing. CCTV showed that the bag was taken by a man when the train was at Lancaster.

Any information can be texted to 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 1700069742.