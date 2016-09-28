Pleasure Beach boss drops massive new ride hint

Blackpool Pleasure could be about to reveal plans for a new multi-million pound rollercoaster.

Thrill seekers have been filled with anticipation since Amanda Thompson posted images of herself on social media outside the headquarters of ride builder Mack.

Earlier in the day she had teased followers writing “Sun is out the sky is blue and a big announcement is due.”

Images have been posted on internet forums which appear to show two other tweets from Amanda Thompson one of which referred to a ‘double launch coaster’ due to open in 2018.

Those posts are no longer on the theme park boss’s account.

The announcement could end months of speculation over a new rollercoaster for the park.

Earlier this year plans for a huge new ‘launch’ coaster, likely to be built by Mack, were posted on internet forums.

At the time fun park bosses were tight-lipped over the plans.

The ride is likely to be built on the site of the Tom Sawyer Lake area which was drained ahead of this season.