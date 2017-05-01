Players ready for awards night

The Vale of Lune’s annual player’s awards evening will be held in the clubhouse on Friday, May 5 at 7pm.

Vale’s AGM will take place on Thursday, May 18 commencing at 7.30 pm.

Jordan Dorrington has rejoined the Vale ahead of next season.

Jordan made his Vale debut in the 2012/13 season, scoring three tries from his ten appearances before moving to Fylde where he made 67 first team appearances scoring 30 tries in a number of impressive eye catching performances which resulted in him being selected for England Counties.

Jordan will be join one of his colleagues from Fylde Evan Stewart, who was appointed to Vale’s coaching staff for the 2017/18 season.