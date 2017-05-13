Play shows life of RNLI crew in Overton

A new show which dives into two hundreds years of saving lives at sea with the RNLI is being shown in Overton.

In at the Deep End is a story of heroism and selflessness and is being shown at Overton Memorial Hall.

Mikron Theatre Company and their team of four actors/musicians have turned their talents to recreating the history and challenges of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

The plot zips backwards and forwards through the years, throwing up facts and questions to ponder, all setting sail in a sea of live music and memorable characters.

Skipwick RNLI is all at sea. Crew members are hard to come by and Coxswain Darren’s management style isn’t helping. So when 17-year-old Shannon volunteers, it’s all hands on deck - particularly for Darren’s teenage son, Billy.

Maritime music is composed by Rebekah Hughes with the script written by Laurence Peacock.

Amy Casbolt, RNLI community fundraising manager, said: “The RNLI was founded in 1824 and our volunteers have a rich tapestry of inspiring stories to tell.

“We’re delighted the play will spread the word about the RNLI and its history. We are also very grateful that Mikron will donate 50 per cent of box office takings from shows which are hosted at RNLI venues, this will help us to continue our vital work of saving lives at sea.”

In at the Deep End is being shown in Overton, Middleton Road, on May 23 at 7.30pm. Tickets £10 on 07986 710884. Picture by Peter Boyd Photography.