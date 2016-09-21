Plans to demolish Lancaster park’s bandstand

Plans are being made to demolish a bandstand in a Lancaster park due to lack of funds for restoration.

Ryelands Park’s bandstand is set for demolition according to Lancaster City Council.

The bandstand in Ryelands Park in Lancaster.

The bandstand which has been fenced off for a number of months hasn’t received enough funding for restoration.

Coun Brendan Hughes, Cabinet member with responsibility for Environmental Services, said: “The bandstand has unfortunately suffered from a great deal of vandalism over the years and is now in a dangerous condition.

“As things stand, with no funding available for restoration and in view of the fact that it was not considered by the local community for inclusion in the Masterplan, plans are being made for its demolition.”

Bids have been made in the past to move the bandstand to Happy Mount Park in Morecambe but these were rejected by city councillors.

A masterplan for the park on Owen Road was developed and adopted in 2012 after numerous community events and plans were approved to restore the park as a focal point for the community.

Lancaster City Council and the Friends of Ryelands Park (FoRP), Lancaster University and Lancashire County Council have worked together to contribute ideas and gather views from residents.

Over the last four years a play area, benches and notice boards have been installed in the park.

The next stage of the masterplan is to find funding for a BMX bike track.

Anyone wishing to get involved in helping to take ideas forward by joining FoRP should email friendsofryelandspark@gmail.com or visit Facebook.com/ryelandspark.