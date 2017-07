Despite the rain the West End was a wash of colour as hundreds turned out to celebrate the area.

Events were held in Regent Park for the West End Festival organised by More Music. Activities and music programmed by More Music and the Melting Pot were on offer.

Frenchie and ash on the Melodrome stage at More Music's West End Festival 2017. Photo by Johnny Bean (www.beanphoto.co.uk)

Kathryn MacDonald, More Music’s development director, said: “Regent Park was beautifully decorated with flags in a project supported by West End Million, which looked amazing against the grey sky.”

Pictures by Johnny Bean.

More Music's West End Festival 2017. Photo by Johnny Bean (www.beanphoto.co.uk)

Street Performer Gary Bridgens at More Music's West End Festival 2017. Photo by Johnny Bean (www.beanphoto.co.uk)