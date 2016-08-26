Pictures show aftermath of freak downpour in Morecambe

A freak overnight downpour caused flash flooding in Torrisholme and Morecambe.

These pictures show the aftermath of torrential rain in the Lancaster Road and Morecambe Road area of town.

Flash flooding on Morecambe Road in the early hours of Friday morning. Photo by Ryan O'Brien.

Residents awoke to the sound of a pelting downpour in the early hours of Friday.

Rainwater covered the roads and pavements and even went right up to the doors of some properties.

But within hours, the flooding had subsided.

According to Lancaster University weather station, 10mm of rain fell in our area between 11pm and midnight on Thursday.

Flash flooding in Torrisholme Square in the early hours of Friday morning. Photo by Ryan O'Brien.

A further 4mm fell between midnight and 1am on Friday.

The rain during those two hours made up 88 per cent of the total rainfall (15.8mm) during the 24-hour period.

Thank you to Ryan O’Brien for the photos.

