PICTURES: Morecambe Polo Tower demolition

These pictures show the final stages of the Polo Tower demolition in Morecambe.

The minty landmark is being dismantled piece by piece as contractors started work today (Monday June 19).

The Polo Tower demolition. Picture by David Hodgson.

The Polo Tower was scheduled to come down last Monday, June 12, but due to high winds, work had to be called off.

The work to dismantle the tower, which used to be part of Frontierland but was most recently used as a phone mast, is expected to take five days.

Thank you to David Hodgson for supplying us with these pictures.