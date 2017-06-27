PICTURES: Morecambe Armed Forces Day celebrations

Crowds came out in force to show their support for Armed Forces Day.

Celebrations were held in Morecambe and Lancaster, attracting more than 10,000 people over the weekend.

Armed Forces Day celebrations in Morecambe. Picture by David Hodgson.

On Saturday, which marked Armed Forces Day across the country, events were held at Lancaster Castle and Market Square.

In Morecambe a parade, heritage and charity displays and a parachute show was held on Sunday.

The Mayor of Lancaster, Coun Roger Mace gave a speech at the ceremonies.

More than £2,500 has been raised from both events for Combat Stress and BLESMA (the British Limbless Ex-Servicemen’s Association).

“It was a successful weekend, we had lovely comments from veterans and the public,” said Brian Jefferson, one of the main organisers from the Submariners’ Association.

“We had a lady who came along in Morecambe whose son had been badly injured in Afghanistan, who was delighted with the event. The Mayor and Mayoress were amazing, dedicated, talking to people and were genuinely involved.”

Pictures by David Hodgson and Daniel Martino.