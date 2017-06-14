PICTURES: Moonlight Walk for Lancaster hospice

Can you spot yourself in these pictures taken at the Moonlight Walk in aid of St John’s Hospice?

More than 800 ladies walked through the night raising money for St John’s Hospice in their 11th annual Moonlight Walk.

Moonlight Walk for St John's Hospice, Lancaster. Picture by Andy Cruxton and Julie Pinington-Wright.

The event, which took on a superhero theme, is split into a 14km and 25km walk, and for the first time, there was also a 14km run. Almost 100 ladies took on the run challenge.

The group warm up, just before each walk, was led by fitness instructor Debbie, from VVV gym.

A hospice spokesman said: “The energy and excitement was electric as singing and cheering filled the air as the ladies departed on their walk.”

Around £70,000 has been raised from this event for the hospice so far.

Over 10 years the walk has raised more than £1 million.

Jo Humphrey, fundraising manager at St John’s Hospice, said: “For more than 10 years this has been our flagship event, and the one we are best known for.

“The continued support of the ladies year after year is incredible.

“Over 10 years the Moonlight Walk has raised over £1 million for our hospice and every penny is spent in North Lancashire and South Lakes supporting patients and families with life shortening conditions.

“As always this year was an amazing atmosphere and we must thank all our marshals and volunteers as well as many local businesses who provided support, we couldn’t hold the event without you.”

Chrissie Rowlinson from Cannon Hygiene, who were one of the main sponsors on the night, spoke of her pride at supporting the event, and taking part with her team of Hygiene Heroes.

She said: “It is such a pleasure to be involved in the Moonlight Walk, we wish we could bottle the atmosphere on the night.

“The organisation and support from all the volunteers is simply amazing.

“We are already discussing next year’s event in the office and the blisters haven’t even healed!”

If you would like to take part in the future, the Moonlight Walk will return next year.

Information on this, and many other events, including the JWK Colour Dash in Morecambe in September, is available on www.sjhospice.org.uk.