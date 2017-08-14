PICTURES: Middleton mum shaves head in memory of daughter

A mum has braved the chop after shaving all her hair off in memory of her daughter who was killed in a car accident.

Six years ago Alison McMinn lost her daughter Hayley when she was killed in a crash on the M6 motorway.

Alison McMinn, from Middleton, after her head shave in memory of her daughter, Hayley.

Alison, who lives in Middleton, Morecambe, set up the Hayleys Hugs charity in memory of her popular daughter which has helped raise £16,500 for the Neonatal Unit at Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

On Friday night Alison underwent a head shave which has raised a further £1,600 for the Bay Hospital Charity through the Hayley Hugs campaign.

“It was a really good night, lots of people turned up to support us,” said Alison, 52.

“Everybody kept trying to talk me out of it, saying don’t have it all off and I said I can’t not do it now.

“I felt sick, I was nervous, it was awful but afterwards I felt great, I’ve done it.”

Alison has also donated 18 inches of her hair to the Little Princess Trust, a charity who provide real hair wigs free of charge to children across the UK and Ireland that have sadly lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

Nearly 100 people attended the party at the Lansil Club in Lancaster to mark Hayley’s 26th birthday and support Alison’s headshave.

Asher Seddon, who used to work at Jo and Cass in Lancaster with Hayley, shaved off Alison’s locks.

Joe McMinn also had his head shaved on the night to support his wife Alison.

“I can’t believe I’ve actually done it, I think Hayley would be proud,” said Alison.

“I am bald and proud.”

To donate please visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alison-mcminn1.