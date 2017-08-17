PICTURES: Melling Mansion competition

We look back on pictures of a Lune Valley Mansion which found its new owner this week.

The woman who won a Lune Valley mansion for just £2 thought she was being pranked as she received the exciting news.

Marie Segar couldn’t believe her luck as she was told she was the new owner of Melling Manor in Melling, Lancashire.

The £1m, Grade II Listed, six bedroomed property has been a hot topic for months as one million people entered a £2 a ticket prize draw to win it.

wner Dunstan Low decided to put his family home up for the unique raffle after struggling to pay the mortgage.

Marie, from Warrington, was picked from entries across the world.

“Is this a wind up?” said Ms Segar in a phone call from Dunstan.

“I’m just in shock. I can’t believe it, I just can’t.

“I don’t have a plan, I entered and I never thought for a moment...you know, I haven’t even told anybody! Thank you so much!”

The draw, which took place at the home on Tuesday at 4pm, was overseen by the media, solicitors and an independent adjudicator.

The winner was picked at random using a number generator on an independent mobile phone.

Entries for the competition priced at £2 each have raised more than £890,000.

Dunstan bought Melling Manor in 2011 and set about returning it to its former glory in a year long refurbishment project.

But the married father-of-two said that when business began to slow down the property became a hot potato.

Dunstan said the property dates back to 1797, and is the East Wing of the former Melling Hall.

Melling Hall was built in 1792 by ship owners the Gillison family. The couple and their sons, Dylan, 16 and Ozzy, five, will look at moving to a small house in the area.