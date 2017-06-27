PICTURES: 22,000 attend Morecambe kite festival

People from as far as Russia and New Zealand travelled to Morecambe to catch a glimpse of the annual kite festival.

Around 22,000 visitors attended the resort over the weekend for the Catch the Wind Kite Festival, organised by More Music.

Catch the Wind Kite Festival. Pictures by Daniel Martino.

Dogs, lizards, ladybirds and even Wallace and Gromit kites were seen flying over the promenade.

Professional kite flyers and visitors, who wanted to have a go themselves, all got to grips with kite flying in perfect windy weather.

The event also included a fair, live music, craft stalls, Uncle Tacko’s Imaginarium (a fun family circus themed show) and more.

Kathryn MacDonald, development director at More Music said: “A highlight was the Street Symphony on Sunday; the largest crowd gathered at The Platform stage for a spectacular performance by an orchestra of more than 80 musicians conducted by Pete Moser. Bands included, Baybeat Street Band, Blast Furness, Dhamak Bollywood Brass Band, Off the Rails and Honk.”