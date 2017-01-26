Phone app helps staff speak up

A phone app making it easier for staff at University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT) to raise any concerns they may have has been launched.

UHMBT launched its Freedom to Speak Up campaign with the appointment of Heather Bruce, Senior Radiographer, as its first Freedom to Speak Up Guardian - one of only a handful in the NHS at that time.

The free app allows staff to raise a concern confidentially and from work or home viatheir phone or tablet.

Heather can then look into the issue and support the member of staff who wishes to speak up ensuring that the concern is escalated and

addressed appropriately.

Heather, said: “It is really important that staff not only feel able to raise concerns if they see something that they think isn’t right or that may compromise safe patient care, but that they know they will be listened to and supported by the Trust if they do raise a concern.The purpose of the app is to give staff another way of speaking up if they want to.”

“The app gives staff all the information they need on raising a concern.”

Staff can download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play for Android.