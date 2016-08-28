Petrol heads in for treat as supercar show returns

Millions of pounds worth of supercars are heading for Settle in September.

Iconic vehicles, including collector’s items Ferraris and Maseratis, together attracting the multi-million pound price tag, will visit the Falcon Manor for the season finale of Supercar Sundays after driving from Mitton Hall, near Whalley.

Falcon Manor’s car park will be taken over by the cars on September 4.

Anyone with a supercar is invited to join the drive and petrolheads of all ages are welcome to go along to see the motors, talk vehicles and enjoy a barbecue and afternoon of all things cars. The event starts at Mitton Hall at 9am with cars leaving for Settle at around 11am.

On the day there will be prizes for best dressed driver and car, best car and best outfit.

Heidi Kettle, marketing manager for James’ Places, which owns both Mitton Hall and Falcon Manor, said: “This is a real treat for motor enthusiasts. We hold Supercar Sundays at Mitton Hall every month throughout the summer and this is the third time the season finale will be held at Falcon Manor.

“We would love to see more supercar owners from other areas joining their Ribble Valley counterparts, filling the Falcon car park with sleek, shiny and stunning motors and enjoying a day indulging their passion.” The address is Skipton Road, Settle, North Yorkshire. For more call 01729 823814 or visit www.falconmanor.co.uk. For updates follow @MittonHall @JamesPlacesGrp on Twitter and hashtag #SuperCarSunday .