Pendle witches walk to Lancaster Castle raises £2K

Two friends have completed a famous walk to Lancaster Castle to raise more than £2,000 for charity.

Kate Hyde and Beckie Smith walked the 51 mile Pendle Witch Walk from Barrowford near Nelson to the castle to help Donna’s Dream House – a charity that provides free holidays for terminally ill children and their families. Kate and Beckie thanked Carnforth Design and Print, Calder farm and Spandex Ltd who have provided flyers, free camping and use of communication equipment to help them complete the walk. Donations can still be made at their fundraising page HERE.