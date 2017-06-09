Peace scholar from Jamaica visits Morecambe

An inspiring woman who wants to help children who are living in poverty has given a talk in Morecambe.

Rotary sponsored peace scholar Jody-Ann Anderson from Jamaica visited the Loyne Rotary club at the Globe Arena Morecambe to talk about the Rotary Peace scholarship program and her own personal experience.

Jody-Ann was brought up in a slum ‘Yaad’ in Jamaica but through education opportunities managed eventually to achieve two degrees, a BSc and an MSc before being selected for the Rotary programme. Jody-Ann, who has experience of working in high conflict, disenfranchised urban neighbourhoods, would like to find ways to help children living in slums throughout the world to overcome the handicaps and prejudices of their situation.