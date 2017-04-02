PC firm is top for its retail success

Lancaster business Black Bear Computers, of Norfolk Street, has topped the charts with PCR, the magazine for the UK’s PC and Tech industries, as their chosen Retailer of the Month for March.

This industry recognition is testament to the company’s achievements in outstanding customer service and sustained retail success.

The company, which started as Black Box in 1996 in the back of a house, and is affectionately identified by locals as the shop on the A6 near Ryelands Park with the giant inflatable Father Christmas, has grown to provide everything from desktops, laptops, tablets and software to keyboards, monitors and printers, repairs and upgrades and, most recently, gaming systems.

Managing director Richard Alford was delighted for Black Bear Computers to receive the accolade.

He said: “Our original customers are general home users, to whom great customer service and reliable support are more important than price, and now we also have a large number of sole traders who use the shop too.

“We hope that, as well as benefiting our own bottom line, encouraging people to the town in this way will help to boost Lancaster’s wider economy.”