Parents and teachers get set to march in Lancaster

Thousands of people are expected to march in Lancaster next month to protest against school budget cuts.

The Lancaster and Morecambe Primary Headteachers Cluster met this week to discuss how to raise awareness about threats to school budgets and resulting cuts to staffing, learning materials and curriculums.

Karen Watson, a parent from Halton, and a teacher in Morecambe, said events had been organised by parents and teachers to send a very clear message to the government “that it is not okay”.

Teachers and parents will be hosting stalls in Lancaster’s Market Square over the next three Saturdays, starting this Saturday, April 22, between 11am and 2pm.

Karen said: “We’re trying to make people aware about what’s going on with school funding at the moment and what it means for children.

“The events are being run by teachers and parents.

“This is all about the children and we’re marching because they can’t speak up for themselves.

“School cuts never heal, so we want as many people as possible to join us in Lancaster.

“If you’re involved with a school, have a child or grandchild, or care about the future education of your children, join us in say that this is not okay.”

The march through Lancaster is expected to take place on Saturday May 13, and activities will start at Dalton Square at 11am.

The march itself will start at 12pm followed by a meeting back in Dalton Square at 1pm, with speakers including Lancaster MP Cat Smith, and members of the National Union of Teachers (NUT), and the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT).

Karen is also urging parents to visit the website schoolcuts.org to see how government budget cuts will affect their schools.