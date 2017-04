Two people had to be rescued from the quicksand off Morecambe promenade this morning, Thursday.

Coastguard rescue teams from Morecambe, Arnside and Knott End and an RNLI crew were called to the scene near Victoria Parade just after 10am after reports of people stuck in mud.

However, the walkers did not need emergency help but were checked over by paramedics at the scene.

Eye-witnesses said builders close to the scene helped the pair to safety.