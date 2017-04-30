Overton scouts give thumbs up for new tents

Members of a Heysham scout troop can enjoy more nights out under cover after a four-figure community grant was donated for new camping equipment.

The 1st Overton Scouts has been growing quickly over the last three years and the rapid increase in numbers has left them without enough tents for everyone to go camping.

Fundraising plans were being put in place to raise the money needed to update the camping equipment, but now, a £1,046 grant from the community benefits fund linked to Banks Renewables’ nearby Heysham South wind farm has enabled the Overton Scouts to buy four new four-person tents, as well as an all-weather event shelter to be used for cooking or other outdoor activities.

Group secretary Erika Croskery said: “We’ve had brilliant feedback from everyone who’s so far been away camping in the new tents.”

A community benefits fund worth at least £300,000 across the 25-year lifespan of the Heysham South wind farm formed part of the scheme’s overall development package.