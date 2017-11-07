Overton group Team Reece becomes registered charity

A boy who is battling brain cancer is celebrating as his group set up to help other ill children becomes a registered charity.

Reece Holt, from Overton, created community group Team Reece shortly after he was diagnosed with Malignant Anaplastic Astrocytoma, an extremely rare brain tumour, in May last year.

Whilst the 11-year-old has gone through vigorous treatment he has also made it his mission to help others with guidance from his mum, Rachel O’Neil.

Their work on Team Reece has helped raise tens of thousands for charities and now it has become a registered charity itself.

“It’s absolutely fantastic, Reece is just over the moon with it, he can’t wait to really get going with it,” said Rachel.

“It was a brilliant day, we found out just after they had been up to tell him about his surprise trip to Legoland. We have been waiting so long, I think we put in the application in March this year.”

The application was a complicated process for Rachel so she enlisted the help of solictor Mark Burrow. Now Team Reece has a stronger future in working towards their aims which include:

*Provide provision of respite for holidays in caravans for children who are suffering from cancer and their families and carers;

*Provide provision for days out for children with cancer, their siblings and friends;

*Provide funding for research options for Malignant Anaplastic Astrocytoma;

*Provide funding for new equipment for clinical trails for Malignant Anaplastic Astrocytoma;

*Provide support for schools to help children’s transition from hospital back to education.

Reece has received support from his schools, Overton Church of England Primary School and Lancaster Grammar School,

“Children can feel secluded in terms of being away from school, we want to help as much as we can,” said Rachel.

Reece is currently receiving immunotherapy treatment, a new trial to boost his immune system.

Now Team Reece is a registered charity a number of trustees have been appointed which include family members and close friends.

Morecambe singer, Stuart Michaels, has also accepted the position as charity patron.

Team Reece has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charity since it was set up last year.

Rachel O’Neil and son, Reece Holt, have fundraised near to £16,000 for the Team Reece group which aims to provide poorly children and their families with caravan holidays.

Team Reece has also raised more than £9,500 for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool and £1,000 for Clatterbridge Cancer Centre.