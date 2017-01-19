Overnight M6 closures to take place as part of ongoing link road work

Drivers using the M6 through Lancaster are being advised of an important phase the Heysham Link project which requires the closure of the northbound carriageway between junctions 33 and 34 and then the southbound carriageway between junctions 35 and 34.

These closures will take place between 10pm and 6am on Wednesday February 1 and again between 10pm and 6am on Thursday February 2.

Planned work will see changes to the installed traffic management which necessitates closures of the carriageway.

At the same time the team will make use of the closures continue work on the gantries and complete work to the lighting around the junction.

During the closures northbound traffic on the M6 will leave at junction 33 for Galgate and will travel north along the A6, through Galgate and Lancaster.

Traffic will then follow the A589 towards the M6, turn left onto the A683, over the River Lune and re-join the M6 north at junction 34.

Southbound traffic will be directed off the M6 at junction 35 to follow the A6 south through Carnforth to Lancaster.

There traffic will turn left onto the A589 and re-join the M6 southbound at junction 34.

The Lancashire County Council road project started in January 2014 and was opened late autumn 2016.

The improvements around junction 34 include the improved motorway slip roads and a 600-space park and ride site just off the junction. These closures are part of the ongoing work to complete the junction and open the carriageway fully.

Lancashire County Council has a dedicated website for the project including up to date schedules of roadworks. This is available at www.lancashire.gov/Heyshamlink.

The Highways Agency provides live traffic information via its website at http://www.highways.gov.uk/traffic-information.

Local Twitter services are also available at @HighwaysNWEST and @Heysham_Link