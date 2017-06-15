Outstanding Ofsted report for Silverdale school

A special school in Silverdale is celebrating an outstanding Ofsted report.

Bleasdale School was given the top rating by the education watchdog after an inspection.

The residential school caters for pupils with profound multiple learning difficulties between the ages of two and 19 years.

Kairen Dexter, head teacher, said “We are very proud of our ‘outstanding’ school. Staff and pupils are amazing.”

Inspectors found everyone in school works in a highly effective collaborative manner to support the children and young people.

This is exemplified by the sharing of staff skills and expertise across the school and residence. The report found a key strength of the setting is enabling children and young people to become as independent as possible.

Another parent said “the school provides an excellent nurturing and stimulating environment for each child to reach their full potential”.