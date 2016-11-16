Our young footballers show poppy pride

Young footballers followed the example set by the England team and wore poppy armbands to remember the fallen.

Teams in the Lancaster and Morecambe Service to Youth league wore the armbands during their matches on Remembrance Sunday.

Teams in the Lancaster and Morecambe Service to Youth league wore the armbands during their matches on Remembrance Sunday.

The armbands were made by Jeanette Morgan, a Morecambe shopkeeper and league fixture secretary who has two sons serving our country in Cyprus. In total she made 1,349 armbands.

Jeanette was inspired after England’s footballers flouted rules by FIFA, world football’s governing body, that they should not wear political or religious symbols by sporting black armbands with a poppy logo during their World Cup qualifier with Scotland last Friday. The local poppy armbands raised around £500 for the British Legion.