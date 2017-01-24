Our Scott has been named chef of year

Middleton based Scott Williams has been named CJUK’s Chef of the year at the recruitment agency’s annual conference.

Scott, 30, was selected by the Chefs Jobs UK recruitment team for every aspect of his work since he joined the company in 2015.

Scott stood out across the ‘Going the Extra Mile’ and the ‘Client’s Choice’ categories as well as exceeding in the following areas: loyalty, punctuality and receiving 100% positive feedback.

As Chef of the Year Scott will now be a brand ambassador for CJUK.

Scott said: “I was a little bit surprised to be named Chef of the Year and feel very humble. I always put 100% effort into my work and am very dedicated and that maybe helped me to this award. I am looking forward now to being a brand ambassador and a beacon for change.”

Scott did his chef’s training at Lancaster and Morecambe College before embarking on a career involving working in the local are and also all over England as well. Scott became an elite chef for CJUK in 2016 and plans to become an ambassador for the company.

He said: “It’s a good overwhelming achievement.”